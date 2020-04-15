Turkish lira weakens to lowest level since Aug. 2018

Turkey's lira weakened some 0.5% against the dollar on Wednesday to its lowest level since the height of the 2018 currency crisis, as investors eyed the economic impact of the spread of COVID-19 in Turkey.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.8580 against the dollar 0834 GMT, its lowest since August 2018, weakening from a close of 6.8200 on Monday.

