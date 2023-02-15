Turkish lira weakens to fresh record low of 18.8535

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira TRYTOM=D3 hit a fresh to fresh record low of 18.8535 against the dollar on Wednesday, after the country's bourse reopened for trading following a five-day closure.

The currency last hit a record low of 18.852 on Tuesday and has weakened around 1% since the start of the year.

