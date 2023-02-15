Turkish lira weakens to fresh record low of 18.8535

February 15, 2023 — 03:09 am EST

Written by Karin Strohecker for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira TRYTOM=D3 hit a fresh to fresh record low of 18.8535 against the dollar on Wednesday, after the country's bourse reopened for trading following a five-day closure.

The currency last hit a record low of 18.852 on Tuesday and has weakened around 1% since the start of the year.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.