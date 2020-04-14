Turkish lira weakens to beyond 6.8 against dollar

ISTANBUL, April 14 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened 0.4% against the dollar on Tuesday to beyond 6.8, its weakest level since end-August 2018, as investors continued to weigh up the financial and economic repercussions of the spread of COVID-19 in Turkey.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.7990 at 1307 GMT, having touched 6.8015. It is now trading around the levels which it reached during a 2018 currency crisis.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Dominic Evans)

