Turkish lira weakens to beyond 15.5 against dollar

The Turkish lira slid to beyond 15.5 against the dollar on Monday, slipping for the eighth consecutive session towards the record weakest levels which it hit in December after a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened to 15.5035 before edging back to 15.4950 by 0420 GMT. It has lost 15% of its value against the U.S. currency this year after a slide of 44% last year.

