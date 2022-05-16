Turkish lira weakens to beyond 15.5 against dollar

ISTANBUL, May 16 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira slid to beyond 15.5 against the dollar on Monday, slipping for the eighth consecutive session towards the record weakest levels which it hit in December after a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened to 15.5035 before edging back to 15.4950 by 0420 GMT. It has lost 15% of its value against the U.S. currency this year after a slide of 44% last year.

(Reporting by Can Sezer Editing by Daren Butler)

