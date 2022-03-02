Turkish lira weakens to beyond 14 against dollar

ISTANBUL, March 2 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira dipped as much as 1% against the dollar on Wednesday as investors continued to weigh up the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened to as far as 14.02 against the U.S. currency from a close of 13.8875 on Tuesday. It traded at 14.0050 at 0626 GMT.

