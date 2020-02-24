Turkish lira weakens to 6.12 vs dollar on coronavirus, Syria

ISTANBUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened on Monday as investor unease about the conflict in neighbouring Syria was amplified by a global flight to safe havens due to the spread of the coronavirus outside China.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.12 against the dollar at 0600 GMT, weakening from a close of 6.1045 on Friday. It has fallen 2.8% so far this year.

Turkish troops are stationed and poised for battle in Syria's Idlib, with a 16th soldier killed on Saturday.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

