Turkish lira weakens to 6.12 vs dollar on coronavirus, Syria

Contributor
Daren Butler Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

The Turkish lira weakened on Monday as investor unease about the conflict in neighbouring Syria was amplified by a global flight to safe havens due to the spread of the coronavirus outside China.

ISTANBUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened on Monday as investor unease about the conflict in neighbouring Syria was amplified by a global flight to safe havens due to the spread of the coronavirus outside China.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.12 against the dollar at 0600 GMT, weakening from a close of 6.1045 on Friday. It has fallen 2.8% so far this year.

Turkish troops are stationed and poised for battle in Syria's Idlib, with a 16th soldier killed on Saturday.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More