Turkish lira weakens to 5.8415 against dollar on Syria worries

ISTANBUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira traded at its weakest level in more than a month on Tuesday as investors worried about Ankara's planned incursion in northern Syria after President Donald Trump warned he could "obliterate" the Turkish economy.

The lira TRYTOM=D3, which lost more than 2% of its value on Monday to close at 5.8370, weakened slightly further to 5.8415 against the U.S. currency by 0416 GMT, its weakest level since Sept. 2.

