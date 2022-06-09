Turkish lira weakens to 17.20 against dollar

ISTANBUL, June 9 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira slid to 17.20 against the dollar on Thursday, slipping for the fourth consecutive session towards the record weakest levels it hit in December after a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 17.1975 at 0527 GMT slightly weaker compared with Wednesday's close of 17.17. It has lost 23% of its value against the U.S. currency this year after a slide of 44% last year.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

