Turkish lira weakens to 15.33 against dollar

ISTANBUL, May 11 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira dipped a further 0.5% against the dollar on Wednesday, extending losses in the week and bringing the currency back towards the lows which it hit in late December after a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened as far as 15.33 by 0414 GMT from a close of 15.2490 on Tuesday. It has weakened 14% this year, in addition to a 44% slide in 2021.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

