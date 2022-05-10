Turkish lira weakens to 15.16 against dollar

The Turkish lira dipped a further 0.4% against the dollar on Tuesday, extending losses a day earlier and bringing the currency back towards the lows which it hit in late December after a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened as far as 15.1620 by 0630 GMT from a close of 15.09 on Monday. It has weakened 13% this year, in addition to a 44% slide in 2021.

