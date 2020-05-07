Turkish lira weakens slightly towards record low

The Turkish lira weakened against the U.S. dollar slightly on Thursday, edging towards a record low that it hit in a currency crisis in 2018, dragged down by investor concern over the financial and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened to 7.2100 against the dollar by 0442 GMT. It had hit a record low of 7.24 in August 2018.

The lira has lost some 18% this year under pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed 3,584 people in Turkey, although spread of the virus has slowed in the last two weeks.

