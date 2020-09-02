Turkish lira weakens slightly, cenbank tightening pace slows

ISTANBUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira weakened marginally on Wednesday as investors considered whether the central bank had reached an end to its backdoor tightening steps after the cost of funding remained unchanged from a day earlier.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 7.3790 against the dollar at 0917 GMT, compared with a close of 7.3750 on Tuesday. The currency has lost some 19% of its value against the dollar this year.

As the lira hit record lows last month, the central bank began tightening policy through backdoor steps, such as funding the market higher than the policy rate which stands at 8.25%, in an attempt to support it.

As a result of the tightening steps, the weighted average cots of funding CBTWACF= rose gradually over the past four weeks to stand at 10.15% on Tuesday, from a low of 7.34% on July 16.

The rate was unchanged on Wednesday, after the rate on traditional repo auctions declined towards 10% in recent days, leading analysts to question whether the central bank had stopped its tightening steps.

The interest rate on the repo auction was 10.10% on Wednesday, compared with 11.41% on Aug. 24.

A banker said the market expected the average funding cost to remain between 10% and 10.5% unless the overnight market funding at 9.75% was reduced.

"Whether the central bank wanted to carry the tightening steps to the 11% level will become apparent with the decisions it will take," the banker said.

The bank left its key rate, the one-week repo rate, at 8.25% at a policy meeting in August but emphasized that liquidity tightening measures would continue.

Analysts said a formal tightening of monetary policy may have only been delayed, given looming concerns over depleted central bank reserves, costly state interventions in the currency market and surging demand for hard currencies.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Robert Birsel)

