Turkish lira weakens slightly after new finance minister appointed

ISTANBUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira edged lower against the dollar in early trade after President Tayyip Erdogan appointed Nureddin Nebati as finance minister overnight, with market attention also focused on central bank calls with investors on Thursday.

Nebati was appointed after the resignation of Lutfi Elvan, the last top official seen adhering to orthodox policy in a government gripped by a slide in the lira by as much as 47% against the dollar this year.

At 0742 GMT, the lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 13.45 to the U.S. currency, 0.4 weaker than the close on Wednesday, when the central bank intervened to support the lira following a slump in the currency to a record low of 14.0.

Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu will speak on Thursday with domestic and foreign investors, with their attention focused on the 400 basis point cut in the bank's policy rate since September and the prospect of a further cut this month, despite annual inflation of around 20%.

Those cuts have been carried out under pressure from Erdogan, who has repeatedly endorsed a low interest rate policy in the last two weeks as he seeks to prioritise economic growth.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)

