Turkish lira weakens slightly after Iran strikes

ISTANBUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened slightly on Wednesday, remaining around its weakest levels in seven months, after Iran fired missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 5.9755 against the dollar at 0730 GMT, compared with a close on Tuesday of 5.9730 and having weakened as far as 5.9885 overnight after initial news of the missile strikes emerged.

"We expected very strong global selling pressure, but the lira reaction was virtually non-existent," a treasury desk trader at one bank said, pointing to a modest change in oil prices as one reason for the limited currency move.

Iranian state television said Iran had fired 15 missiles at U.S. targets in Iraq early on Wednesday. The U.S. military said at least two Iraqi facilities hosting U.S.-led coalition personnel were targeted.

"Investors will now focus on how the United States plans to respond. Turkey may be affected more by the atmosphere of rising tension due to its proximity to the region and its hosting of U.S. bases," the trader said.

The Turkish currency weakened 11% last year, in part due to Turkey's military incursion in Syria and the threat of U.S. sanctions, bringing losses over the last two years to 36%.

Traders said on Monday that state banks had been selling dollars to support the currency through market turbulence after last week's U.S. killing of a top Iranian commander, which triggered the Iranian retaliation.

State banks have not spoken publicly about the interventions, though Turkey's central bank has said they have been more active in markets this year conducting two-way transactions. L8N29B19X

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond TR10YT=RR, which has fallen from 21% in May, was steady at 12.28% on Wednesday. The main BIST 100 share index .XU100 was down 0.76%.

