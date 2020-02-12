Turkish lira weakens on fears of escalation in Syria conflict

Adds analyst comment, background

ISTANBUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira weakened nearly 0.8% on Wednesday to its lowest point since last May, after President Tayyip Erdogan warned Syrian government forces against targeting more Turkish soldiers in northwestern Syria.

The death of 13 Turkish soldiers in Idlib province in just one week as a result of shelling by Syrian government forces has raised concern of wider conflict between the neighbouring countries.

Erdogan said on Wednesday that his military would strike Syrian forces anywhere in Syria by air and ground if another Turkish soldier was hurt as the Syrian government fought to regain control of Idlib province from rebels.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.0545 at 1603 GMT, weakening from a close of 6.0170. Earlier, it declined as much as 0.79% to 6.0650, its weakest level in regular trading since May 28.

Turkish state banks have sold tens of billions of dollars over the last year to stabilise the lira, which lost 36% of its value in two years following a currency crisis in 2018. The banks also intervened last week, economists say.

A full-scale military confrontation between Turkey and the Syrian government, which is supported by Russia, would substantially increase the pressure on the lira, said Piotr Matys, senior emerging markets forex strategist at Rabobank.

"Should such a negative scenario for the lira unfold, state banks would struggle to keep USD/TRY anchored to the 6.00 level," he said.

Erdogan also said on Wednesday that the trend of falling interest rates in Turkey will continue after the central bank more than halved its policy rate since July last year.

Erdogan has called interest rates the "mother of all evil" and says he believes high rates stoke inflation, contrary to mainstream economic thinking.

He has previously said rates will fall to single digits in 2020, stoking concerns about political interference in monetary policy.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Gareth Jones)

