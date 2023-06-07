News & Insights

Turkish lira weakens nearly 3% to a record low against dollar

Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

June 07, 2023 — 01:19 am EDT

Written by Huseyin Hayatsever for Reuters ->

ANKARA, June 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira slid almost 3% to a record low on Wednesday, extending its losses since President Tayyip Erdogan announced his at the weekend following last month's elections.

The lira TRYTOM=D3, which has come under pressure amid strong forex demand, weakened as much as 2.8% to 22.15 against the dollar, bringing its losses so far this year to 15.5%.

Its previous record low was 21.8, touched last week.

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Huseyin.Hayatsever@reuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.