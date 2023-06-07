Turkish lira weakens nearly 3% to a record low against dollar

ANKARA, June 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira slid almost 3% to a record low on Wednesday, extending its losses since President Tayyip Erdogan announced his at the weekend following last month's elections.

The lira TRYTOM=D3, which has come under pressure amid strong forex demand, weakened as much as 2.8% to 22.15 against the dollar, bringing its losses so far this year to 15.5%.

Its previous record low was 21.8, touched last week.

