Turkish lira weakens nearly 3% after historic surge last week

ISTANBUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened to 11.0 against the dollar on Monday, trimming its more than 50% gains last week supported by billions of dollars of state-backed market interventions and a government move to cover FX losses on certain deposits.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 was 2.7% weaker than Friday's close at 11.0 against the greenback at 0510 GMT. Last week's rally brought the Turkish currency back to its mid-November levels.

Last Monday, the lira had plunged to an all-time low of 18.4 per dollar, after a months-long slide due to unorthodox interest rate cuts and fears of spiralling inflation.

