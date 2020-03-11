Turkish lira weakens, medical sector shares surge after first coronavirus case

Adds shares prices, main index

ISTANBUL, March 11 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened on Wednesday, while the main share index rose on the back of the medical company shares after a citizen was diagnosed with coronavirus in what was the country's first confirmed case.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said early on Wednesday that a male citizen, who presented symptoms of high fever and cough, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, making Turkey the last large, wealthy country to report an outbreak.

He stressed that the single case did not constitute an epidemic and that Turkey was prepared to prevent a spread.

At 1055 GMT, the lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.1700 against the dollar, some 0.2% weaker than a close of 6.1575 on Tuesday.

A rise in medical company and hospital shares lead a rise of 1.2% in the main BIST100 share index .XU100, while the banking index was flat.

Shares of pharmaceutical manufacturer Deva Holding DEVA.IS were up 17.97%, while industrial group Eczacibasi ECILC.IS was up 18.62%. Hospitals group Medical Park MPARK.IS surged 4.26%, while Lokman Hekim LKMNH.IS rose 12.21%.

(Reporting by Can Sezer Editing by Daren Butler/Dominic Evans)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.