Turkish lira weakens anew towards record low against dollar

ISTANBUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira slid 0.7% against the dollar on Monday, weakening once again towards its record lows against the U.S. currency as concerns persisted over the central bank's monetary easing despite inflation above 21%.

At 0617 GMT, the lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 13.8500 compared to a close of 13.7485 at Friday's close. It touched an all-time low of 14.00 last week after a plunge over the last month.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

