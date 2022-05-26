Turkish lira weakens ahead of central bank meeting

Contributor
Ezgi Erkoyun Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkey's lira fell some 0.5% on Thursday to 16.45 against the dollar, touching its weakest level since December ahead of central bank's policy-setting meeting where it is expected to maintain its benchmark rate at 14%.

ISTANBUL, May 26 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira fell some 0.5% on Thursday to 16.45 against the dollar, touching its weakest level since December ahead of central bank's policy-setting meeting where it is expected to maintain its benchmark rate at 14%.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 is down nearly 20% this year, in addition to the 44% it lost last year, largely due to a currency crisis sparked by a series of unorthodox rates cuts.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More