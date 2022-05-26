Turkish lira weakens ahead of central bank meeting

ISTANBUL, May 26 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira fell some 0.5% on Thursday to 16.45 against the dollar, touching its weakest level since December ahead of central bank's policy-setting meeting where it is expected to maintain its benchmark rate at 14%.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 is down nearly 20% this year, in addition to the 44% it lost last year, largely due to a currency crisis sparked by a series of unorthodox rates cuts.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.