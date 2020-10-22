Turkish lira weakens ahead of cenbank decision

ISTANBUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira weakened slightly on Thursday after firming to beyond 7.8 against the dollar, its strongest level since Oct. 6, as investors awaited a central bank rate meeting, where the bank is expected to hike its policy rate.

At 0555 GMT, the lira TRYTOM=D3 was some 0.4% weaker at 7.8280, having touched 7.7935 at Wednesday's close. It has weakened some 24% this year, hit by concerns over depleted forex reserves and costly state interventions in the forex market.

The currency gained four straight days, recovering from near record lows it hit recently due to geopolitical tensions, including the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the dispute between Ankara and Athens over ownership of resources in the eastern Mediterranean.

The central bank is expected to hike its policy rate by 175 basis points to 12% on Thursday, tightening policy further to tackle double-digit inflation, a Reuters poll showed.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Kim Coghill)

