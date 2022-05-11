Turkish lira weakens against dollar for fifth day

Contributor
Ezgi Erkoyun Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

The Turkish lira eased a further 0.5% against the dollar on Wednesday, weakening for the fifth consecutive session and bringing the currency back towards the lows which it hit in late December after a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts.

Adds details, background

ISTANBUL, May 11 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira eased a further 0.5% against the dollar on Wednesday, weakening for the fifth consecutive session and bringing the currency back towards the lows which it hit in late December after a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened as far as 15.38 in morning trade from a close of 15.2490 on Tuesday. It stood at 15.29 at 0706 GMT.

A currency crisis late last year sent the lira to a record low of 18.4 on Dec. 20, triggering state measures to underpin the lira through a scheme to protect lira deposits against depreciation and major forex market interventions.

Following a 44% slide in 2021, the lira has dipped another 14% this year after a long period of stability was upset by concerns about economic fallout from the war in Ukraine, which sent Turkey's already hefty energy import bill soaring.

The Turkish central bank sold $3.296 billion in foreign currency in April to Turkey's state economic enterprises, primarily energy importer Botas, reflecting the rising cost of energy imports.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Daren Butler)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More