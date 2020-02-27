Turkish lira weakens against dollar after Turkish troops killed in Syria

ISTANBUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira weakened 0.2% against the dollar on Friday after an air strike by Syrian government forces in Syria's northwest Idlib region killed 33 Turkish soldiers and Turkey said it will no longer stop Syrian refugees from reaching Europe.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.2195 against the U.S. currency at 0415 GMT, weakening from a close of 6.2080 on Thursday, bringing its losses so far this year to more than 4%.

(Reporting by Can Sezer Editing by Daren Butler)

