Turkish lira weakens against dollar after trimming losses from record low

ISTANBUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira weakened some 0.7% against the dollar on Friday as investors weighed the impact of steps taken by the authorities after market volatility.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 7.2750 against the dollar 0400 GMT, after hitting an historic low of 7.31 a day earlier, but weaker than a close of 7.2250 on Thursday.

The currency has lost more than 18% against the greenback so far this year.

On Thursday, the central bank said it is monitoring price developments in the market closely and will use its instruments to reduce volatility.

The central bank and banking watchdog met with senior bankers to talk about the developments and phasing out additional liquidity facilities introduced to limit the economic impact of coronavirus outbreak on Thursday evening, local media reported.

The Turkish central bank did not provide additional details on which instruments it could lean on, Goldman Sachs said in a note, adding that it temporarily shifted funding to overnight window after an earlier press release.

"Given this track record, we think that the TCMB may respond to the FX weakness by shifting some funding to the overnight window and, if pressure does not subside, to the late liquidity lending window," Goldman Sachs said.

The central bank maintained its policy rate at 8.25% in its latest meeting, citing upward pressure on inflation indicators. The overnight lending rate stands 150 basis points above the bencmark rate.

Money market traders raised bets the central bank would soon hike rates despite what is seen as pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan for cheap credit.

Turkey also exempted all international banks from some restrictions on access to lira liquidity, after the interest rate on overnight swaps in a London-based market briefly shot up above 1,000% earlier this week before tumbling back down.

