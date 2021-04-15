Turkish lira weakens against dollar after cenbank holds rate

ISTANBUL, April 15 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after initially firming following the central bank decision to hold its policy rate steady at 19%.

The currency weakened as far as 8.1250 following the decision after initially firming to 8.005 against the greenback. It closed at 8.0655 on Wednesday.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.