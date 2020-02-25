Turkish lira weakens again on coronavirus, Syria conflict

Turkey's lira on Tuesday weakened more than 0.6% against the dollar, hit by concerns about the conflict in neighbouring Syria and the spread of coronavirus.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.1540 at 0950 GMT. Earlier, it firmed as far as 6.0725 from a close of 6.1135 on Monday.

