Turkish lira weakens again as Ankara nears conflict in Syria

ISTANBUL, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira weakened again on Thursday, remaining close to its lowest point in regular trading since last May, as investors fretted over rising tensions in Syria's Idlib region where Ankara is edging closer to military confrontation.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.0895 against the dollar at 0638 GMT, having weakened to as far as 6.1 in light early trade, from a close of 6.0845 on Wednesday.

The currency - which remains somewhat fragile after a crisis in 2018 briefly halved its value - has fallen in seven of the last ten trading days.

In the last few weeks Turkey has funnelled troops and equipment to Idlib and threatened to halt advances by Russia-backed Syrian government forces.

A strong U.S. dollar as well as geopolitical tensions are behind the move, an FX trader in a bank said.

"The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak and pressure over the Japanese Yen, a safe-haven currency, due to proximity to the virus brings more pressure on lira," the trader said.

In a "flash crash" in Asian trade on Aug. 26 last year, the lira briefly hit a level of 6.47 when liquidity was very low.

