Turkish lira weakens after sources say U.S. set to impose sanctions

Daren Butler Reuters
The Turkish lira extended losses against the dollar late on Thursday after sources said the United States was poised to impose sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition of Russian S-400 air defence systems.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened as far as 7.9290 against the U.S. currency and stood at 7.9175 at 1822 GMT, 1.25% weaker than Wednesday's close.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

