Turkish lira weakens after no breakthrough from Erdogan-Biden meeting

ANKARA, June 15 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened nearly 1% against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, after a meeting between the leaders of Turkey and the United States yielded no breakthrough in disputes between the NATO allies.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 8.545 against the dollar at 0655 GMT, weakening from a close of 8.46 on Monday. The currency had firmed ahead of the meeting on marketing expectations of a breakthrough, but is still some 11% weaker so far this year.

Biden and Erdogan sounded upbeat after their first face-to-face talks on Monday, although they did not announce any major breakthroughs in their ties, strained over policy differences, Russian weapons, and other issues.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans)

