Turkish lira weakens 2.6% to two-month low over Ukraine tensions

ISTANBUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened as much as 2.6% against the dollar on Thursday to a two month low, as Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its coast.

The lira TRYTOM=D3, which had traded broadly stable over the last month, stood at 14.1990 against the U.S. dollar at 0726 GMT, weakening from Wednesday's close of 13.8350.

The Russian military action came after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east of Ukraine.

A war between NATO member Turkey's Black Sea neighbours Russia and Ukraine could harm Ankara's already ailing economy after a currency crisis in December.

"Turkey potentially will be impacted most by the rise in energy prices...Sanctions are not expected to be announced for now but Turkey needs to abide by NATO's steps," Guldem Atabay said, an analyst with Istanbul Analytics.

Brent oil surged past $100/barrel for the first time since 2014 over the tensions, posing a risk to energy-importer Turkey which is already suffering inflation of around 50%.

The main BIST 100 stock index .XU100 in Istanbul slumped 7.59% while the banking index .XBANK fell 6.69% triggering a trading halt on Thursday morning.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Dominic Evans)

