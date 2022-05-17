Turkish lira weakens 2%, declining for a ninth day

Adds details, comment, background

ISTANBUL, May 17 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened 2% against the dollar on Tuesday, extending its decline into a ninth consecutive day towards record lows it hit in December, as concerns about global recession fuel selling pressure on the currency.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened as much as 15.8820 against the greenback from a close of 15.55 on Monday. It stood at 15.8790 at 0844 GMT.

The currency has lost 17% so far this year, mainly due to concerns about Turkey's economy, given soaring inflation and a gaping current account deficit.

Bankers generally do not expect a sharp decline in the short term similar to the one in December, which saw the lira plummet to 18.4 against the dollar, and end year down 44%.

But they say there is a "great" risks of further depreciation if there are no fresh foreign currency inflows in the medium to long term to support the lira.

The currency remained relatively stable in the first months of the year, largely thanks to a government scheme that protects lira deposits against depreciation, as well as the central bank meeting the market's forex needs through its reserves.

The central bank's net forex reserves are expected to have dropped some $3-4 billion last week, from $15 billion a week earlier, according to calculations by three bankers.

The war in Ukraine began to exert pressure on the lira in March as Western sanctions on Russia sent energy prices soaring, pushing up Turkey's already hefty import bill.

Recent expectations of a global recession due to global tightening cycles have sharpened the lira's decline in recent weeks.

Jakob Christensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank, said the Turkish economy was one of the worst hit due to tighter U.S. monetary policy and rising food and oil prices.

"All these factors are weighing against Turkey, and so we have been looking out for the weakening of the currency," he said.

The currency crisis last year was triggered by an aggressive easing cycle that President Tayyip Erdogan sought despite rising inflation. That, along with the war fallout, pushed inflation to 70% in April.

Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Tuesday that the main reason for the recent rise in inflation was a deterioration in expectations for the inflation outlook, adding that Ankara would tackle the issue.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Nevzat Devranoglu and Karin Strohecker in London, Editing by William Maclean and Raissa Kasolowsky)

