Turkish lira weakens 2% against dollar

ISTANBUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened some 2% early on Thursday, eating into the huge gains made in the previous week as investor worries about the country's monetary policy outlook persisted.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 dipped to 12.9 per dollar by 0510 GMT from a close of 12.61 on Wednesday. Despite surging more than 50% last week after state-backed market intervention, it has lost 42% of its value this year.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Sam Holmes)

