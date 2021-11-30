Turkish lira weakens 1.6%, edges towards record low

Daren Butler Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Turkey's lira dipped to 13 to the dollar on Tuesday, resuming its slide towards last week's record low as strong economic growth data failed to alleviate concerns about a policy of monetary easing despite inflation around 20%.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened 1.6% to 13.005 versus the dollar by 0939 GMT. It has lost 43% of its value against the U.S. currency this year, hitting a record low of 13.45 last Tuesday after President Tayyip Erdogan's defence of recent interest rate cuts.

