Turkish lira weakens 1.5%, declining for a ninth day

The Turkish lira weakened 1.5% against the dollar on Tuesday, extending its decline into a ninth consecutive day towards record lows it hit in December, as concerns about global recession fuel selling pressure on the currency.

The lira weakened as much as 15.79 against the greenback by 0720 GMT from a close of 15.55 on Monday. The currency has lost 16.4% so far this year, declining 6.9% in the last two weeks.

