Turkish lira weakens 1% against dollar

ISTANBUL, March 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira weakened 1% against the U.S. dollar on Thursday ahead of the central bank's rate decision, where it is expected to hike its policy rate by 100 basis points to 18%.

The lira stood at 7.52 against the dollar at 0802 GMT after briefly touching 7.56, weaker than Wednesday's close of 7.4860.

(Reporting by Daren Butler Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Dominic Evans)

