Turkish lira weakens 1% after U.S. consulate worker convicted

Contributor
Daren Butler Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

The lira weakened against the dollar on Thursday after a Turkish court jailed a U.S. consulate employee for nearly nine years for aiding a terrorist organisation, a ruling which the United States described as deeply disappointing.

ISTANBUL, June 11 (Reuters) - The lira weakened against the dollar on Thursday after a Turkish court jailed a U.S. consulate employee for nearly nine years for aiding a terrorist organisation, a ruling which the United States described as deeply disappointing.

At 1551 GMT, the lira TRYTOM=D3 was 1.1% weaker at 6.8450 against the dollar after touching a low of 6.8545. The Turkish currency has lost some 13% of its value this year, mainly due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More