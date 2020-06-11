Turkish lira weakens 1% after U.S. consulate worker convicted

ISTANBUL, June 11 (Reuters) - The lira weakened against the dollar on Thursday after a Turkish court jailed a U.S. consulate employee for nearly nine years for aiding a terrorist organisation, a ruling which the United States described as deeply disappointing.

At 1551 GMT, the lira TRYTOM=D3 was 1.1% weaker at 6.8450 against the dollar after touching a low of 6.8545. The Turkish currency has lost some 13% of its value this year, mainly due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Daren Butler Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

