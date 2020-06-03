Turkish lira weakens 1% after inflation rise

Adds further drop, inflation data

ISTANBUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira lost ground against the dollar on Wednesday, giving up some gains made in a recovery from May's all-time low, after data showed a higher-than-expected rise in inflation last month.

The lira has lost some 12% of its value this year due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis and amid concerns over Turkey's depleted currency reserves and foreign financing needs.

The lira TRYTOM=D3weakened as much as 1% to 6.77 against the U.S. currency and stood at 6.7630 at 1335 GMT. Last month, the currency hit 7.2690, its weakest on record.

Turkish annual inflation jumped to 11.39% in May as a weaker lira made imports more expensive, an impact that outweighed any drop in domestic price pressures from a sharply slowing economy.

The central bank, which has cut benchmark borrowing costs at its last nine policy meetings, has said it expects a recent downtrend in inflation to resume, clearing the way for more interest rate cuts.

Real interest rates have been in negative territory for lira depositors since late last year.

