Turkish lira weakens 0.9% to 21.45 against dollar

ISTANBUL, June 6 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira lost nearly 1% of its value against the dollar on Tuesday, extending its losses since last month's elections and after President Tayyip Erdogan announced his new cabinet at the weekend.

The lira TRYTOM=D3, which has come under pressure amid strong forex demand, weakened as far as 21.45 against the U.S. currency, bringing its losses so far this year to nearly 13%.

(Reporting by Burcu Karakas; Editing by Daren Butler)

