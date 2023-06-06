News & Insights

Turkish lira weakens 0.9% to 21.45 against dollar

Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

June 06, 2023 — 12:26 am EDT

Written by Burcu Karakas for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, June 6 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira lost nearly 1% of its value against the dollar on Tuesday, extending its losses since last month's elections and after President Tayyip Erdogan announced his new cabinet at the weekend.

The lira TRYTOM=D3, which has come under pressure amid strong forex demand, weakened as far as 21.45 against the U.S. currency, bringing its losses so far this year to nearly 13%.

