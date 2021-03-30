Turkish lira weakens 0.6% after cenbank deputy removed

ISTANBUL, March 30 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened some 0.6% against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, to its weakest in since March 22, after President Tayyip Erdogan replaced the deputy central bank governor.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 8.2720 against the dollar at 0430 GMT after touching 8.29 in thin trade earlier, weakening from a close of 8.2245 on Monday. The currency plunged after the central bank governor was removed in a surprise move last week.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

