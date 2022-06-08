Turkish lira weakens 0.5% against dollar

ISTANBUL, June 8 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened some 0.5% against the dollar on Wednesday as concerns over rampant inflation were stoked by President Tayyip Erdogan's pledge to continue cutting interest rates.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 16.8550 against the U.S. currency at 0411 GMT, when compared to Tuesday's close of 16.7650, slipping towards a record low it hit on Dec. 20. The currency has lost some 22% of its value so far this year.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting this week, Erdogan said Turkey will not raise interest rates but rather continue cutting them in the face of high living costs.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Tom Hogue)

