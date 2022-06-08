Turkish lira weakens 0.5% against dollar

Contributor
Ezgi Erkoyun Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The Turkish lira weakened some 0.5% against the dollar on Wednesday as concerns over rampant inflation were stoked by President Tayyip Erdogan's pledge to continue cutting interest rates.

ISTANBUL, June 8 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened some 0.5% against the dollar on Wednesday as concerns over rampant inflation were stoked by President Tayyip Erdogan's pledge to continue cutting interest rates.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 16.8550 against the U.S. currency at 0411 GMT, when compared to Tuesday's close of 16.7650, slipping towards a record low it hit on Dec. 20. The currency has lost some 22% of its value so far this year.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting this week, Erdogan said Turkey will not raise interest rates but rather continue cutting them in the face of high living costs.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More