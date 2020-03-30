Turkish lira weakens 0.4% as coronavirus impact felt

ISTANBUL, March 30 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened 0.4% against the dollar on Monday as the number of coronavirus cases surged in Turkey and the mounting fears about the length of a global shutdown over the virus hit markets across the globe.

The lira TRYTOM=D3stood at 6.4750 against the dollar at 0438 GMT, weakening from a close of 6.4505 on Friday. Though one of the more durable among peers, the lira has fallen about 8% this year amid the global selloff triggered by the pandemic.

