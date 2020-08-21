Turkish lira up ahead of Erdogan's expected gas-find unveiling

ANKARA, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira firmed more than 1% to its strongest in more than a week on Friday ahead of President Tayyip Erdogan's promised "good news" announcement, which sources have said is a significant gas resources find in the Black Sea.

The lira TRYTOM=D3, which hit a record low of 7.4 against the U.S. dollar this week, began rising along with energy shares on Wednesday when Erdogan addressed industry executives. The currency added to gains late Thursday after the Reuters report citing sources.

It stood at 7.2175 at 0714 GMT, after having rallied to as much 7.21 earlier.

While the government has given no detail on the announcement, one of the Turkish sources told Reuters the scale of the gas find would be among the region's largest and could potentially meet Turkey's energy needs for 20 years.

Any discovery - if confirmed and can be commercially extracted - could help Ankara cut its dependence on energy imports that has kept current account deficits high.

Even though such a prospect is still distant and uncertain, Erdogan's cryptic comments have cheered traders and boosted the lira, which remains down 19% this year and is among the world's worst performers after a selloff that began in late July.

Concerns have weighed over the central bank's depleted forex reserves, costly market interventions, and Turks' surging demand for hard currencies. The economy is expected to contract this year due to coronavirus fallout, and data showed consumer confidence edged down this month.

Despite the plunge, the central bank held rates TRINT=ECI steady on Thursday and said it will continue taking back-door steps to tighten credit. On Friday the bank raised rates on lira swaps to 9.75% from 8.25%.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

