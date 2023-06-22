News & Insights

Turkish lira tumbles to record low after smaller-than-expected rate hike

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 22, 2023 — 07:33 am EDT

Written by Huseyin Hayatsever for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, June 22 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened 2.5% against the dollar on Thursday after the central bank hiked its key interest rate by 650 basis points to 15% in a reversal of President Tayyip Erdogan's low-rates policy that fell short of market expectations.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 hit a record low of 24.25 in a rapid decline that happened around half an hour after the rate decision was announced. The move brought the lira's losses against the U.S. currency this year to near 23%.

