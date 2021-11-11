Turkish lira trades near record low on global inflation fears

ISTANBUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira traded near its record low against the dollar on Thursday after higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data compounded worries for a currency already hurt by the central bank's monetary policy.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 9.8750 against the U.S. currency at 0450 GMT, trading weaker than its close of 9.85 but slightly firmer than its all-time low of 9.88 touched in early Asia trading. The currency has lost more than 24% of its value so far this year.

The U.S. inflation data boosted the dollar as investors weighed a possible earlier policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Rising U.S. rates tend to pull funds from emerging economies with high foreign debt, like that of Turkey.

