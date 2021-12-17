Turkish lira trades near record low after rate cut fuels slide

ISTANBUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira dipped slightly on Friday, drawing near to the record low level it hit in the previous session after the central bank cut its policy rate under President Tayyip Erdogan's unorthodox economic programme.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 was at 15.6980 against the dollar at 0516 GMT, weaker than Thursday's close of 15.675 and just off the all-time low of 15.72. The dollar has more than doubled in value against the lira this year.

The central bank's 100 basis point rate cut, in line with forecasts, brought its cumulative easing since September to 500 points, making the currency even less attractive to investors and savers.

The bank signalled it would pause the easing cycle to monitor its effects in the next three months.

The central bank has been under pressure from Erdogan to slash rates to boost economic growth.

Erdogan's new economic plan prioritises exports and lending, even though economists and opposition lawmakers have widely criticised the policy as reckless. With inflation soaring above 21%, Turks' budgets have been sharply eroded.

The central bank has intervened four times in the currency market in the last two weeks, selling dollars to slow the lira slide and eating into its already depleted foreign reserves.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

