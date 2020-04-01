Turkish lira trades flat at Sept 2018 levels

The Turkish lira traded flat against the dollar on Tuesday at its weakest level since September 2018 as the spread of the coronavirus weighed on sentiment.

The currency TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.62 against the greenback at 0457 GMT. The lira has lost some 10% of its value against the U.S. currency this year.

Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak increased by 46 to 214 on Tuesday, while the number of confirmed cases of the disease rose by 2,704 to 13,531, health ministry data showed.

