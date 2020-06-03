Turkish lira trades flat against U.S. dollar

ISTANBUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira traded nearly flat against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, following a recovery trend since the unit hit an all-time low against the greenback last month.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.7050 against the dollar at 0443 GMT, slightly weaker from Tuesday's close of 6.6925. It strengthened as far as 6.6910 overnight. Last month, the currency hit 7.2690, its weakest on record.

The lira lost some 11% of its value this year due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis and amid concerns over Turkey's depleted currency reserves and foreign financing needs.

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

