Turkish lira trades flat after rebounding from Ukraine-related slide

ISTANBUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira was steady in early Friday trade after recovering from a slide of as much as 5% a day earlier when investors sought safe havens after Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 13.97 against the dollar at 0510 GMT, little changed from a close of 13.98 on Thursday, when it weakened as far as 14.62 before staging a recovery.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed on Friday to stay in Kyiv as his troops battled Russian invaders advancing toward the capital in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Editing by Daren Butler)

