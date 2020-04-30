Turkish lira trades firm ahead of cenbank inflation report

Turkey's lira traded firmer against the dollar on Thursday ahead of the central bank's quarterly inflation report, in which the bank is expected to trim its forecasts.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.9560 against the U.S. currency at 0605 GMT, trading stronger than Wednesday levels but slightly weaker than a close of 6.9455. The currency has lost more than 14% of its value so far this year.

In its last report in January, the central bank forecast annual inflation would ease to 8.2% by year-end. But the bank, which has cut rates sharply, has since said downside pressure has increased and it is widely expected to trim estimates in a presentation on Thursday.

The annual inflation rate stood at 11.86% in March.

