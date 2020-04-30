Turkish lira trades firm ahead of cenbank inflation report

ISTANBUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira traded firmer against the dollar on Thursday ahead of the central bank's quarterly inflation report, in which the bank is expected to trim its forecasts.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.9560 against the U.S. currency at 0605 GMT, trading stronger than Wednesday levels but slightly weaker than a close of 6.9455. The currency has lost more than 14% of its value so far this year.

In its last report in January, the central bank forecast annual inflation would ease to 8.2% by year-end. But the bank, which has cut rates sharply, has since said downside pressure has increased and it is widely expected to trim estimates in a presentation on Thursday.

The annual inflation rate stood at 11.86% in March.

