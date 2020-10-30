Turkish lira trades close to record low as geopolitical tensions weigh

ISTANBUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira struggled to recover against the dollar on Friday after touching a record low in the overseas session, as concerns lingered over geopolitical tensions.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 8.3250 against the U.S. currency, some 0.5% weaker from a close of 8.2840 on Thursday. It hit a record low of 8.3350 in the Asia session.

Turkish markets were closed due to one-and-a-half day public holiday on Oct. 28-29.

The currency, which hit a series of record lows against the dollar over the past couple of weeks, has lost more than 28% of its value so far this year.

